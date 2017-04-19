US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 19 RPP Infra Projects Ltd
* Says received order from Power Grid Company Of Bangladesh
* Says scope of order for co will be in civil work with share worth about INR 970 million
* Says order in respect of design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 230 KV and 132 KV substations on turnkey basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)