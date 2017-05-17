May 17 RPP Infra Projects Ltd

* Says RPP Infra Projects Ltd bags order of Tstransco worth approx INR 330 million

* Says said work to be completed within 12 months

* Says scope of order will be in civil work at Tukkapur 400 VK AIS S/S1 - Andhra Pradesh, provided by Siemens Limited