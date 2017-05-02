May 2 RPX Corp

* RPX announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $82.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $81 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co's cfo robert heath has been promoted to executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective may 15, 2017

* David anderson, currently senior vice president, corporate development, has been named chief financial officer

* Sees q2 2017 total revenue $79 - $82 million

