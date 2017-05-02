Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 RPX Corp
* RPX announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $82.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $81 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co's cfo robert heath has been promoted to executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective may 15, 2017
* David anderson, currently senior vice president, corporate development, has been named chief financial officer
* Sees q2 2017 total revenue $79 - $82 million
* Unchanged business outlook for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.