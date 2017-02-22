BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 22 RS Pcl:
* FY net loss of 102.1 million baht versus net profit of 121.6 million baht
* FY revenue 3.12 billion baht versus 3.73 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors