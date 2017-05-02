May 2 RSP Permian Inc

* RSP Permian announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production increased 84% to 45.2 mboe/d

* Operated four horizontal rigs in midland basin during majority of q1 of 2017, adding a fourth rig in january

* Sees 2017 average daily production 53,000 - 57,000 boe/d

* Qtrly total revenues $ 169.9 million versus $55.8 million

* Sees 2017 total development capital expenditures $625 million - $700 million