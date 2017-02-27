Feb 27 Rsp Permian Inc

* Rsp permian, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves, 2017 guidance and 2018 and 2019 production outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rsp permian inc - 4q16 production increased 48% to 35.8 mboe/d (71% oil, 88% liquids), compared to 4q15

* Rsp permian inc sees average net daily production range of 53.0 - 57.0 mboe/d in 2017

* Rsp permian inc sees 2017 development capital expenditure range of $625 - $700 million

* Rsp permian inc- qtrly total revenues $ 122.93 million versus $73.50 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $123.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: