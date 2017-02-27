Feb 27 Rsp Permian Inc
* Rsp permian, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end
2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved
reserves, 2017 guidance and 2018 and 2019 production outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Rsp permian inc - 4q16 production increased 48% to 35.8
mboe/d (71% oil, 88% liquids), compared to 4q15
* Rsp permian inc sees average net daily production range of
53.0 - 57.0 mboe/d in 2017
* Rsp permian inc sees 2017 development capital expenditure
range of $625 - $700 million
* Rsp permian inc- qtrly total revenues $ 122.93 million
versus $73.50 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $123.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
