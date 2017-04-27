BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Rti Surgical Inc
* Rti surgical® announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $69.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.10 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $280.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.