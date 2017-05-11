May 11 RTL Group

* Says Q1 sales fall 1.9 percent to 1.405 billion euros versus 1.426 billion average in reuters poll

* RTL group says Q1 EBITDA falls 8.3 percent to 264 million euros

* RTL group says confirms 2017 outlook for sales rise of between 2.5-5 percent, still sees 2017 ebitda between 1.0 percent down and 1.0 percent up Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)