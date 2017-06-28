UPDATE 2-Conagra profit jumps, but shares fall as margins disappoint
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
June 29 Rubicon Ltd
* Rubicon acquires US-based Arborgen Inc
* Purchase price of deal is US$29 million
* Payments outstanding under two deferred tranches are secured by pledge to International Paper & Westrock of all of Rubicon's shares in Arborgen
* IGN Entertainment and Twitter partner on global live stream at san diego comic-con 2017