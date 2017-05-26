May 26 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby tuesday inc - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a
$20.0 million 364-day senior secured revolving credit agreement
- sec filing
* Ruby tuesday inc - among other things, new credit facility
replaces prior credit facility, which was paid off in full on
may 26, 2017
* Ruby tuesday inc - new credit facility reduces permitted
indebtedness under its senior notes from $350.0 million to
$212.5 million
* Ruby tuesday inc - new credit facility is effective as of
may 26, 2017
* Ruby tuesday inc - as of may 26, 2017, company has no
amounts drawn under revolving loan commitment under senior
credit facility
* Ruby tuesday inc - as of may 26, 2017 co has $10.9 million
drawn under standby letters of credit under new credit facility
