April 6 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017
financial results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q3 loss per share $0.33
* Q3 revenue $225.7 million
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Board of directors will consider all
strategic alternatives including, but not limited to a potential
sale or merger of company
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Has retained UBS as its financial
advisor to assist in strategic alternatives process
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Qtrly same-restaurant sales declined
4.0% compared to a 3.1% decrease
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - "Casual dining environment remains
highly challenging"
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Is in contract process to sell 28
properties with average expected net proceeds of $40.4 million
or approximately $1.4 million per location
