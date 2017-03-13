March 14 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. To explore strategic alternatives
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - has retained ubs as its financial
advisor to assist in process
* Ruby Tuesday Inc says board of directors will consider all
strategic alternatives including, but not limited to a potential
sale or merger of company
* Ruby Tuesday Inc sees q3 total revenue, including
franchise revenue, of approximately $225.7 million
* Ruby Tuesday Inc says preliminary fiscal third quarter
same restaurant sales declined approximately 4.0%
