US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 2 Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
* Says signed deal with Patanjali Ayurved for physical refining, packaging of edible oil
* Says exploring opportunities of utilizing its unutilized capacities of crushing, packing at other locations of the country
* Says co to undertake refining, packaging responsibilities at plants in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan
* Says agreements are for an initial period of 3 years Source text: (bit.ly/2luWNal) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)