Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 Ruden Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire 54.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in P2P BANK from a Tokyo-based real estate company and a limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities
* Acquisition price not disclosed
* Effective May 29
(Beijing Headline News)
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY