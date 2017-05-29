BRIEF-Chugoku Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 5 million shares (2.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
May 29 Ruden Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will sell all shares of unit L-TRADE Co.,LTD to a Tokyo-based limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities, for 100,000 yen in total
* Effective May 31
* Says it will acquire Chiba-based property for 3.75 billion yen from AEON RETAIL Co Ltd, on Nov. 30