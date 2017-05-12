May 12 Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd:

* Vendor entered into disposal agreement with purchaser

* consideration for sale shares is HK$4.8 million

* Vendor has agreed to dispose of and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares at consideration

* Target company is New Health Elite International Limited

* Following completion of disposal, group will cease to have any interest in target group

* It is estimated that group will record a gain of approximately HK$0.05 million as a result of disposal

* Purchaser is gold swing enterprises ltd and vendor is unit of co