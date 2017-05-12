BRIEF-Immune Pharma announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with Ceplene
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)
May 12 Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd:
* Vendor entered into disposal agreement with purchaser
* consideration for sale shares is HK$4.8 million
* Vendor has agreed to dispose of and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares at consideration
* Target company is New Health Elite International Limited
* Following completion of disposal, group will cease to have any interest in target group
* It is estimated that group will record a gain of approximately HK$0.05 million as a result of disposal
* Purchaser is gold swing enterprises ltd and vendor is unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.