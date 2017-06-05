June 5 Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd

* Controlling shareholder, wah yan healthcare has been approached by and is in discussions with a potential offeror

* Refers to discussions about a possible transaction involving an acquisition by potential offeror of all ordinary shares in co

* As at date of announcement, discussion on potential disposal is on-going and no agreement has been entered into