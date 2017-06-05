BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 6 Runway Global Holdings Company Ltd
* Guo Lin has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Wang zhou has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Jiang Mingsheng has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Jiang Tianqing has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Cheng Tze Kit Larry has resigned as an executive director of company
* Yeung Kwok Leung has resigned as an executive director of company.
* Hubert Tien has tendered his resignation as chairman of board
* Guo Lin has been appointed as chairman of board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million