March 14 Rupa & Company Ltd:

* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company

* Says unit has acquired exclusive license from Fruit of Loom, Inc

* License to manufacture, distribute, advertise and sell innerwear and outerwear products for men, boys, women, girls and toddler in India Source text: (bit.ly/2mVCCXI) Further company coverage: