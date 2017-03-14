US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Rupa & Company Ltd:
* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company
* Says unit has acquired exclusive license from Fruit of Loom, Inc
* License to manufacture, distribute, advertise and sell innerwear and outerwear products for men, boys, women, girls and toddler in India Source text: (bit.ly/2mVCCXI) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)