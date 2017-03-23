US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
* Says entered into memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)
* Says co extending financial assistance to tune of 46.50 billion rupees for ongoing and upcoming projects of DVC Source text - (bit.ly/2o7xs8i) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)