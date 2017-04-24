BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Rush Enterprises Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $1.045 billion versus I/B/E/S view $987.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rush Enterprises Inc - net income in Q1 of 2016 was negatively impacted by company taking a non-recurring restructuring charge of $8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results