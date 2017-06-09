June 9 Russian grid operator Rosseti:
* The Russian government has prepared an order to remove
Rosseti head Oleg Budargin, a government official and a person
close to the board told Reuters;
* The order has not yet been signed, both sources said;
* A third industry source said Budargin would soon leave the
company;
* All three sources said Rosseti board member Mikhail
Poluboyarinov, currently first deputy head of state development
bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), was in line to replace Budargin;
* Rosseti, VEB, the Russian Energy Ministry and a government
spokeswoman all declined to comment.
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)