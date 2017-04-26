New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Russian Aquaculture:
* FY 2016 revenue of 2.48 billion roubles ($44.21 million)versus 864.8 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 profit for period of 3.89 billion roubles versus loss of 1.34 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pjYSeT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0971 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.