April 10 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Monday:

* Following completion of the merger of Polyus 100 percent direct subsidiary LLC Polyus-Invest into Polyus, 63,082,318 treasury shares of the company were cancelled on April 10 2017;

* Following the cancellation of treasury shares, the shareholding structure of Polyus is as follows: Polyus Gold International Limited (majority shareholder) - 91.73 percent, treasury shares held by the Company - 1.51 percent, free float - 6.76 percent. Further company coverage: Eikon source (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)