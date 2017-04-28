BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 O'Key Group says:
* Q1 net retail revenue increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year to 42.8 billion roubles ($754.7 million);
* Net retail revenue growth accelerated to 4.9 percent in March;
* Q1 like-for-like sales decreased by 4.9 percent year-on-year;
* Expects its hypermarket and supermarket segment to deliver low single digit revenue growth in 2017;
* Net retail revenue of discounter segment will at least double in 2017;
* Plans to open at least 20 discounter stores in 2017 and two stores in the segment of hypermarkets and supermarkets.
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board