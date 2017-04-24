April 24 Russia's sparkling wine maker Abrau-Durso

* FY 2016 net profit 506 million roubles ($9.05 million) versus 126 million roubles year ago

* FY 2016 revenue 6.93 billion roubles versus 6.02 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA 1.34 billion roubles versus 1.31 billion roubles year ago

* Considers possibility of paying out dividend of 20-25 consolidated profit for 2016, the company's owner Pavel Titov said

* Consolidated sales in 2016 amounted to 29.13 million bottles, of which 27 million was the company's own brands

* Export was up 93 percent in 2016 to 332,000 bottles Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.9425 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow, writing by Gdynia Newsroom)