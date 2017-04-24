New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Russia's sparkling wine maker Abrau-Durso
* FY 2016 net profit 506 million roubles ($9.05 million) versus 126 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 6.93 billion roubles versus 6.02 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA 1.34 billion roubles versus 1.31 billion roubles year ago
* Considers possibility of paying out dividend of 20-25 consolidated profit for 2016, the company's owner Pavel Titov said
* Consolidated sales in 2016 amounted to 29.13 million bottles, of which 27 million was the company's own brands
* Export was up 93 percent in 2016 to 332,000 bottles Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.9425 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow, writing by Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.