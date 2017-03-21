March 21 Russia's lender Bank Vozrozhdenie:
** Expects net profit for 2017 of over 3 billion roubles
($52.50 million) compared to 2.1 billion roubles it reported in
2016, the bank's deputy chairman of the management board Andrey
Shalimov said
** Credit portfolio growth in 2017 is expected at 10-12
percent
** Main drivers of the growth will be small and medium
business (SME) segment and retail portfolio, mainly mortgage,
while growth in corporate loans is not expected, Shalimov said
** The bank sees total retail portfolio growth in 2017 of 35
billion roubles, of which 20 billion roubles would come from
mortgage
** Plans a two-fold increase in SME loans this year
($1 = 57.1410 roubles)
