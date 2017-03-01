March 1 Russia's Cherkizovo says:

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 83 percent year-on-year to 4.9 billion roubles ($84 million);

* Q4 net loss was at 272.5 million roubles compared with a net profit of 881 million roubles a year ago;

* Q4 net revenue rose 10 percent year-on-year to 23.2 billion roubles;

* Net debt was at 36.9 billion roubles as of the end of 2016 compared to 35.0 billion roubles as of the end of 2015.

* Cherkizovo anticipates the first quarter of the year to "be soft";

* Has completed the majority of its capital intensive development phase and is now looking at a more modest capex in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.2513 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)