BRIEF-Sharp Pres says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse 1st section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
May 17 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group said on Wednesday:
* Q1 net profit at 1.9 billion roubles ($33.5 million) compared to a loss of 0.4 billion roubles in the first quarter last year;
* Q1 revenue was up 13 percent year on year to 21 billion roubles;
* Adjusted EBITDA totalled 3.7 billion roubles, more than 5 times higher than in the same period of 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7660 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.