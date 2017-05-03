New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Detsky Mir says:
* Q1 revenue up 28.3 percent year on year to 21.1 billion roubles ($370 million);
* Q1 EBITDA at 0.8 billion roubles;
* EBITDA, adjusted for bonus expenses as part of a long-term incentive (LTI) plan, up 37.6 percent year on year to 1.1 billion roubles and adjusted EBITDA margin at 5.3 pct;
* Q1 net loss at 89 million roubles;
* Q1 net profit, adjusted for bonus expenses as part of LTI plan, up 34.4 percent to 137 million roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0210 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.