April 5 ** Russia's toy seller Detsky Mir
has closed book building for its 3 billion rouble
($53.47 million) exchange-traded BO-04 series bonds
** The coupon rate for the period until put option
exercisable 3 years after the placement has been set at 9.5 pct
per annum, the bonds mature in 7 years
** During book building Detsky Mir received more than 50
applications from a wide range of investors. The aggregate
demand for the bonds exceeded 12 billion roubles
** The initial guidance for the first coupon of 9.85-10.10
percent per annum had been revised during book building until
final 9.50 percent per annum, implying spread to federal loan
bonds of 150-160 basis points and record low "single-B" category
among the issues in the recent years
** Raised funds will be used to refinance current loan
portfolio
** Placement organizers are VTB Capital, Raiffeisenbank,
Sberbank CIB, placement agent is Gazprombank
($1 = 56.1021 roubles)
(Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)