Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Magnit:
* Board recommends final 2016 dividend of 67.41 roubles ($1.18) per share;
* To pay total of 6.4 billion roubles in final 2016 dividends;
* Follows interim dividends paid earlier in connection with company performance in 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9653 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.