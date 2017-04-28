April 28 Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:
* Increases 2017 revenue guidance to 50.0-51.7 billion
roubles from previous guidance of 16-19 percent pro-forma
revenue growth to pro-forma revenue growth of 17-21 percent
* FY group aggregate segment revenue of 42.751 billion
roubles, group aggregate segment EBITDA of 17.914 billion
roubles and group aggregate net profit at 11.616 billion roubles
* Q1 2017 group aggregate segment revenue grew 24.4 percent
y-o-y to 12.636 billion roubles
* Q1 2017 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 10.7 percent
y-o-y to 4.884 billion roubles
* Q1 2017 group aggregate net profit grew 25.4 percent y-o-y
to 3.478 billion roubles
* Net cash position as of March 31 2017 was 8.428 billion
roubles
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1=57.01 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)