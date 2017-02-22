Feb 22 Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:

* Expects to see 2017 revenue growth of 16-19 percent to between 49.6 billion roubles and 50.9 billion roubles ($864-887 million);

* Expect EBITDA margins to be around 42 percent for FY2017;

* Reports a 14.8 percent y-o-y increase in 2016 group aggregate segment revenue to 42.75 billion roubles;

* Says 2016 group aggregate segment revenue was up 13.6 percent to 41.8 billion roubles excluding Delivery Club, effect of VAT exemption on its Russian online games revenue in Q4 2016 and a non-cash one time tax charge;

* Excluding these effects, 2016 net profit rose 29.3 percent to 12.8 billion roubles ($223.08 million) and EBITDA grew 3.7 percent y-o-y to 18.8 billion roubles;

* Including a non-cash one time exceptional tax charge of 768 million roubles, 2016 EBITDA decreased 1.0 percent y-o-y to 17.9 billion roubles, while excluding this tax charge EBITDA increased 3.3 percent to 18.7 billion roubles.

* Including a non-cash one time exceptional tax charge of 1 billion roubles, 2016 group aggregate net profit grew 18 percent to 11.6 billion roubles, while excluding this tax charge net profit rose 28.4 percent to 12.6 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3795 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)