BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 15 MD Medical Group:
* MD Medical Group has not ruled out a potential SPO (secondary public offering), VTB Capital said in a note after the company hosted a Strategy Day in London on Wednesday to highlight long-term growth prospects;
* MD Medical declined to comment;
* According to VTB Capital, MD Medical Group's management is comfortable with leverage going up to 2.5 times net debt/EBITDA but did not rule out a SPO as a potential source of funding Further company coverage: (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: