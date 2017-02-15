MOSCOW Feb 15 MD Medical Group:

* MD Medical Group has not ruled out a potential SPO (secondary public offering), VTB Capital said in a note after the company hosted a Strategy Day in London on Wednesday to highlight long-term growth prospects;

* MD Medical declined to comment;

* According to VTB Capital, MD Medical Group's management is comfortable with leverage going up to 2.5 times net debt/EBITDA but did not rule out a SPO as a potential source of funding