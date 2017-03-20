March 20 MD Medical Group Investments Plc :

* The company sees 2017 capital expenditures at 5.3 billion roubles ($92.17 million), Deputy Chief Executive Andrey Khoperskiy told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

* In 2016, capex amounted to 2.2 billion roubles, including M&A costs of 475 million roubles.

* The company is currently considering two potential acquisitions, Chief Executive Officer Mark Kurtser said.

* This year's investment programme will be financed with own funds and debt, Kurtser said. There are no plans to carry out a secondary public offering, he said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.5040 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)