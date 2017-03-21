BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:
* Q4 2016 net income up 73.2 percent year on year to 12.4 billion roubles ($216 million)
* Q4 revenues up 0.2 percent year on year to 111.6 billion roubles
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA down 3.8 percent year on year to 41.8 billion roubles
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 37.4 percent vs 39.0 percent in Q4 2015
* Full-year 2016 revenue up 2.1 percent to 435.7 billion roubles; adjusted OIBDA down 4.4 pct to 169.3 bln roubles
* FY 2017 outlook for revenue and adjusted OIBDA growth rate at +2 pct/-2 pct
* FY 2017 capex estimated to trend downwards to 80 billion roubles (2016: 83.6 billion roubles) Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3830 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.