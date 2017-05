March 23 Russia-focused gold miner Nord Gold (Nordgold):

* Says has entered into a $325 million seven-year debt facility with Sberbank CIB;

* Says intends to use the proceeds to refinance its existing debt facility with Sberbank (approximately $333 million);

* Says its total debt was at $861.6 million and net debt at $505.4 million at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)