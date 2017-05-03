New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Russia's fertiliser producer Phosagro says:
* Sales in Q1 2017 reached almost 2 million tonnes, up by 8.7 percent year-on-year;
* Says sale of nitrogen-based products increased by 7.1 percent year-on-year to 0.46 million tonnes;
* Says downstream production of fertilisers grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year to 1.96 million tonnes in Q1 2017.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.