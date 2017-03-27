March 27 PIK Group says:
* PIK has agreed to purchase 49,990,198 GDRs at a price of
$5.101 per GDR, for a total cost of $255 million.
* The GDRs that PIK has agreed to purchase represent
approximately 62.6 percent of the company's issued GDRs as of
March 24, 2017.
* As announced on March 13, 2017, an application will be
made with the UK Listing Authority to cancel the listing and
trading of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange.
* Delisting is expected to take place on June 15, 2017.
