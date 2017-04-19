New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Protek:
* FY 2016 profit for the period, attributable to controlling shareholders, at 5.92 billion roubles ($105 million) versus 10.85 billion roubles in 2015;
* FY 2016 revenue at 241.48 billion roubles versus 195.31 billion roubles in 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4033 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.