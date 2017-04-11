BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Sergei Stepanov, the chief executive of Russian coal producer Raspadskaya, told reporters on Tuesday:
* that his firm would repay $170-180 million of debt in the second quarter;
* that high global coal prices will have an effect on the price of Raspadskaya's contracts in the second quarter.
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.