BRIEF-Softline FY loss after tax shrinks to EUR 459,000
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
March 6 Russia's telecoms operator Rostelecom :
* Q4 net profit 3.6 billion roubles ($61.90 million), down 13 percent versus year ago
* Q4 revenue 80.4 billion roubles, down 0.8 percent versus year ago
* Q4 OIBDA decreased by 5.6 percent to 24.4 billion roubles
* Q4 OIBDA margin down to 30.3 percent from 31.9 percent year ago
* Q4 free cash flow up 72 percent to 15.6 billion roubles compared to Q4 2015
* Q4 capital expenditures down 22 percent y-o-y to 15.1 billion roubles
* Expects revenue to rise by 1 percent and OIBDA to grow around 1 percent in 2017
* In FY 2016 revenue edged down 0.03 percent to 297.4 billion roubles; OIBDA fell 4 percent to 96.8 billion roubles; net profit decreased 15 percent to 12.2 billion roubles Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 29 China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said.