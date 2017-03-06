March 6 Russia's telecoms operator Rostelecom :

* Q4 net profit 3.6 billion roubles ($61.90 million), down 13 percent versus year ago

* Q4 revenue 80.4 billion roubles, down 0.8 percent versus year ago

* Q4 OIBDA decreased by 5.6 percent to 24.4 billion roubles

* Q4 OIBDA margin down to 30.3 percent from 31.9 percent year ago

* Q4 free cash flow up 72 percent to 15.6 billion roubles compared to Q4 2015

* Q4 capital expenditures down 22 percent y-o-y to 15.1 billion roubles

* Expects revenue to rise by 1 percent and OIBDA to grow around 1 percent in 2017

* In FY 2016 revenue edged down 0.03 percent to 297.4 billion roubles; OIBDA fell 4 percent to 96.8 billion roubles; net profit decreased 15 percent to 12.2 billion roubles Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)