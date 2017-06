May 31 Ros Agro Plc, the holding company of Rusagro Group, says:

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA amounted to 2.409 billion roubles ($42.47 million), a decrease of 50 percent compared to Q1 2016;

* Q1 sales amounted to 18.780 billion roubles, an increase of 6 percent year on year;

* Q1 net loss at 410 million roubles compared to net profit of 367 million roubles in Q1 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7210 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)