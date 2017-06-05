June 5 Ros Agro Plc, the holding company of Rusagro Group, says:

* Q1 net loss at 344 million roubles ($6.1 million), a revision from 410 million roubles as reported by the company on May 31.

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA revised to 2.725 billion roubles from 2.409 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.6404 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)