BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro (Ros Agro Plc) says:
* Q1 revenue in sugar segment up 26 percent year on year to 7.4 billion roubles ($132.01 million);
* Q1 revenue in meat segment up 31 percent year on year to 4.7 billion roubles;
* Q1 revenue in oil and fat segment down 25 percent year on year to 4.3 billion roubles;
* Q1 revenue in agriculture segment up 9 percent year on year to 3.7 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0575 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)