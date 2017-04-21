April 21 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro (Ros Agro Plc) says:

* Q1 revenue in sugar segment up 26 percent year on year to 7.4 billion roubles ($132.01 million);

* Q1 revenue in meat segment up 31 percent year on year to 4.7 billion roubles;

* Q1 revenue in oil and fat segment down 25 percent year on year to 4.3 billion roubles;

* Q1 revenue in agriculture segment up 9 percent year on year to 3.7 billion roubles.