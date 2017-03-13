March 13 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) said
on Monday:
* Q4 2016 net profit was down 56 percent compared to the
same period last year and totalled 2.47 billion roubles ($41.78
million).
* Q4 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8 percent year-on-year to 6.72
billion roubles ($113.67 million).
* Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 23 percent in Q4 from 33
percent in Q4 2015.
* Q4 sales were 30 percent higher than last year and
totalled 28.67 billion roubles ($484.96 million).
* "Following the current foreign exchange rates and trends
on the world food markets, the company expects margin to
continue to be challenged during 2017 due to the strong rouble,
surplus of agricultural crops and sugar in Russia and weak
consumer demand," Maxim Basov, Rusagro CEO, said.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 59.1185 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)