Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Russian largest lender Sberbank's Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Thursday:
* Bank's board recommended 2016 dividend of 6 roubles per share, all-time high for Sbernank;
* 2015 dividend stood ar 1.97 roubles per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)