Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q2 net profit up 30.1 percent y-o-y to 10.34 billion roubles ($171 million);

* Q2 EBITDA up 39.1 percent y-o-y to 27.83 billion roubles;

* Q2 EBITDA margin up by 73 bps y-o-y to 8.7 percent;

* Q2 revenue up 27.5 percent y-o-y to 320.80 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.4700 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)