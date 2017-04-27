New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 27 Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:
* Q1 net profit at 8.355 billion roubles ($146.34 million), up 65.3 percent from 5.054 billion roubles in Q1 2016;
* Q1 EBITDA grew by 34.4 percent year on year to 22.167 billion roubles;
* Q1 EBITDA margin increased to 7.6 percent from 7.1 percent in Q1 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0950 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.